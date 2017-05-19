South Sudan government forces killed 114 civilians, UN says
South Sudanese pro-government forces killed 114 civilians in a single town last year amid growing ethnic violence in the country's civil war, a new United Nations report said Friday. The investigation released by the U.N. human rights office said those cases and other abuses in the town of Yei between July and January may amount to crimes against humanity.
