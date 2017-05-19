South Africa's Zuma says spate of wom...

South Africa's Zuma says spate of women and child murders 'a crisis'

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Star Online

South African President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday that a spate of violent attacks against women and children represented a national "crisis" as he visited the family of a three-year old girl who was raped and killed. South Africa has one of the world's highest rates of violent crime but a string of grisly murders of women and children has sparked widespread outrage, with Zuma's visit underscoring the growing political significance of the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) 7 hr Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 12 nopervs allowed 2
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC