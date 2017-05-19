South Africa's Zuma says spate of women and child murders 'a crisis'
South African President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday that a spate of violent attacks against women and children represented a national "crisis" as he visited the family of a three-year old girl who was raped and killed. South Africa has one of the world's highest rates of violent crime but a string of grisly murders of women and children has sparked widespread outrage, with Zuma's visit underscoring the growing political significance of the issue.
