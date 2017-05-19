South Africans should join fast in solidarity with Palestinians
Despite our many challenges, South Africa remains a country that strives to be on the right side of history when it comes to issues of social justice around the world. Today, as Palestinians observe close to seven decades of occupation, dispossession and oppression - referred to as the Nakba or catastrophe - the day of forced removals in Palestine; some South Africa ministers will go on hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|Fri
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC