South African opposition leader says ...

South African opposition leader says barred from entering Zambia

16 hrs ago

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane listens in Parliament in Cape Town during a motion to impeach President Jacob Zuma, April 5, 2016. South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said Zambian immigration officials barred him from entering their country late on Thursday, stopping his visit to a detained opposition leader there.

Chicago, IL

