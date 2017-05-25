South Africa: Woman's Decomposed Body...

South Africa: Woman's Decomposed Body Found On Table Mountain

A decomposed body of a woman was discovered on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, Western Cape police confirmed. Police officers and the forensic team were still on the scene, with Tafelberg Road said to be cordoned off to members of the public.

Chicago, IL

