South Africa: Two Suspects in Custody...

South Africa: Two Suspects in Custody in Connection With Murdered Maties Student's Hijacked Car

Two suspects are set to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Monday for allegedly being found with a car hijacked from a Stellenbosch University student who was found murdered on Saturday. The body of 21-year-old student Hannah Cornelius was discovered early on Saturday along a road outside of Stellenbosch near a popular wine farm.

Chicago, IL

