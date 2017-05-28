South Africa: Suspected Sex Slave Fou...

South Africa: Suspected Sex Slave Found in Locked Room During Raid

Metro Police officers say they discovered a suspected sex slave locked in an outside room during a safety and security operation in Parow. She was discovered during a Metro Police operation on Friday.JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services, said in a statement on Sunday that Metro Police "encountered a 21-year-old woman at a drug house in Parow who was locked into an outside room."

