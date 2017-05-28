South Africa: Ruling ANC Debates Moti...

South Africa: Ruling ANC Debates Motion to Remove Zuma

The top leadership of South Africa's ruling African National Congress is this weekend debating a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. The news was first broken by the South African news site, News24.com , and confirmed to Bloomberg by five separate sources.

Chicago, IL

