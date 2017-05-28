South Africa: Heuningvlei Residents G...

South Africa: Heuningvlei Residents Get Decent Houses

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Housing Development Agency has been commended for helping to restore the dignity and quality of life of the people of Heuningvlei by giving them better homes. Heuningvlei is a village in the Northern Cape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... Sat Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Climate Change
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,502 • Total comments across all topics: 281,354,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC