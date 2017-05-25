South Africa: Henri Was Emotional Aft...

South Africa: Henri Was Emotional After Axe Murders - Uncle

Henri van Breda was emotional when his uncle saw him on the day his parents and brother were murdered, Andre du Toit testified in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. Du Toit, Teresa van Breda's older brother, said when Henri returned from the Stellenbosch detective's office with Marli's then-boyfriend James Reade-Jahn, James' father Ron and Henri's friend, their reunion was emotional.

