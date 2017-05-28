South Africa: Four Burnt Beyond Recognition in Horror Collision
Four occupants of a car were burnt beyond recognition, and a fifth was also killed, early on Sunday in a collision just before Riversdale. By Sunday morning at least seven people had been killed on Western Cape roads since the start of the weekend.
