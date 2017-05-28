South Africa: Four Burnt Beyond Recog...

South Africa: Four Burnt Beyond Recognition in Horror Collision

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Four occupants of a car were burnt beyond recognition, and a fifth was also killed, early on Sunday in a collision just before Riversdale. By Sunday morning at least seven people had been killed on Western Cape roads since the start of the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... 16 hr Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,340,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC