South Africa football coach stresses winning mentality
England-born Stuart Baxter was officially unveiled as South Africa coach Monday on a five-year contract and said winning was all that mattered. Asked at a media conference in Soweto if he would encourage players to nutmeg opponents in the South African penalty area, he replied: "No, I would not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|5 hr
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 12
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC