South Africa: Coup Plotter Charged With Incitement to Commit Murder

The case involving a man accused of plotting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and cabinet ministers, was on Tuesday postponed for a bail application. Elvis Ramosebudi, 32, who was arrested in Midrand and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

