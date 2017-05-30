South Africa: City of Cape Town Appro...

South Africa: City of Cape Town Approves Level 4 Water Restrictions

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday approved Level 4 water restrictions, which limits residents to 100l of water per person per day. It also bans all use of municipal water for outside and non-essential use.

Chicago, IL

