South Africa: Actor killed trying to stop robbery
South Africans are paying tribute to a former actor on popular local TV series Generations who was killed during a mugging on Sunday night. Mandla Hlatshwayo and his friend were shot after confronting a group of men who had robbed women of their mobile phones in a pub in Soweto.
