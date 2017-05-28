Security guards stand near the site o...

Security guards stand near the site of an attack that killed at least ...

Read more: Egypt Today

Arab and International states strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a bus carrying dozens of Christians in Upper Egypt's Minya, affirming their support of Egypt in its fight against terrorism. Twenty-eight people were killed and at least 25 others injured after unknown gunmen opened fire at the bus, which was carrying more than 40 Coptic Christians, on Friday along the Western Desert Road.

