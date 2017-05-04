S African court orders Zuma to explain shock cabinet reshuffle10 min ago

S African court orders Zuma to explai...

S African court orders Zuma to explain shock cabinet reshuffle

14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A South African High Court today ordered President Jacob Zuma to reveal the documents he used to justify the controversial sacking of a widely respected finance minister, sparking economic turmoil. The main opposition Democratic Alliance went to court to force Zuma to explain the shock March 30 cabinet reshuffle in which Pravin Gordhan and his deputy removed were from their jobs.

Chicago, IL

