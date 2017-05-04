Rwanda: Women's rights activist to run for president
A Rwandan women's rights activist said Thursday she will challenge President Paul Kagame in the August election, taking a rare public stand against alleged government abuses from inside the country. The 35-year-old Diane Rwigara is declaring her presidential ambitions more than two years after her father, a prominent businessman, was killed in what police called a car accident, even as the family cited foul play.
