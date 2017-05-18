Rwanda: Presidential Candidate Vows to Soldier on Despite Nude Photo Scandal
Ever since Diane Shima Rwigara came out to express her political views -- and later declared her intention to run for president of Rwanda in the August 4 elections -- the 35-year-old has attracted praise and criticism in equal measure. One week after nude photographs -- which she has disowned -- were circulated on social media a day after she announced her presidential bid, Ms Rwigara says she will not be deterred: "I will not stop.
