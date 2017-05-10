Roadside blast kills 5 Somali soldiers

Roadside blast kills 5 Somali soldiers

Mogadishu, May 23 At least five Somali soldiers were killed and one injured in a roadside bomb attack near the administrative capital of Southwest state in Somalia. Information Minister for Southwest State Ugaas Hassan on Monday told Xinhua news agency that a heavy fighting between their forces and Al-Shabaab militants broke out after the deadly ambush attack and caused casualties on the militants.

