Rioters and police clash in Johannesburg protest

Violent protests have erupted in South Africa's biggest city for a second day, with police firing rubber bullets at demonstrators who blocked roads and burned tires. The riot Tuesday in the Ennerdale neighborhood in southern Johannesburg followed similar unrest a day earlier in the nearby Eldorado Park area.

Chicago, IL

