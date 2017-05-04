Residents say South Sudan troops remove 5,000 from church
South Sudan security forces have forcibly removed about 5,000 civilians who had been sheltering in a church from fighting in the country's civil war, residents and church officials said Friday. The western town of Wau has seen ethnically motivated attacks by government troops and allied militia in recent days, with the United Nations reporting at least 16 people killed and more than 23,000 displaced.
