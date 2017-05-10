Remembering Nelson Mandela on the anniversary of his inauguration
Wednesday marked the anniversary of Nelson Mandela's inauguration as South Africa's first democratically-elected president in 1994. Mandela stepped down from office in 1999 after one term.
