Rebels attack South Sudan's Yei, four soldiers dead: governor

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Rebels attacked the South Sudanese town of Yei on Tuesday, killing at least four government soldiers, the state governor said. Rebel forces in the country's three-year-old civil war said the death count was higher and told civilians to leave the southwest town close to the border with Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chicago, IL

