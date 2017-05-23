Raids, arrests as on-edge UK seeks a ...

Raids, arrests as on-edge UK seeks a networka of attackers

13 hrs ago

MANCHESTER, England >> Security forces rounded up more suspects Wednesday in the deadly Manchester concert blast and soldiers fanned out across the country to national landmarks as an on-edge Britain tried to thwart the possibility of additional attacks. Officials scoured the background of the British-born ethnic Libyan identified as the bomber, saying he was likely part of a wider terrorist network.

