Protesters in S.African capital decry violence against women

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Pretoria on Saturday, angered by a rise in violence against women and children in South Africa, including killings and sex attacks. Answering the call by a group calling itself "#Not In My Name" the protesters, most of them men, marched through the streets of the South African capital behind a woman symbolically dressed head to toe in white.

