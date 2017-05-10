Police fire rubber bullets at Johanne...

Police fire rubber bullets at Johannesburg protesters

Protester gather as they barricade the street in Finetown township, Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. South African police have fired rubber bullets at rioters on the third day of street protests over government services in parts of Johannesburg.

Chicago, IL

