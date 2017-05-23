Photos: Police tear gas El-Zakzaky pr...

Photos: Police tear gas El-Zakzaky protesters in Abuja with water Canons.

6 hrs ago

By: Kingsley Omonobi Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force on Monday in Abuja tear gassed scores of Shiittes protesters demanding the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. The protesters who converged at the office of the National Human Rights Commission, had marched through streets, displaying placards, calling for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky.

