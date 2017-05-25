OPEC extends output cut, but big oil price increase unlikely

An alliance of many of the world's biggest oil-producing nations extended their agreement to cut output for an additional nine months - an effort to support prices that will prove difficult in the face of growing production from the U.S. Thursday's decision by the OPEC cartel - now at 14 members with the entry of Equatorial Guinea - and 10 other countries led by Russia, means that the reductions of 1.8 million barrels a day agreed on in November will stay in place until March. Saudi Oil Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih, who presided over the meeting, said he expected that the extension should reduce high crude inventories to a level corresponding to "the five-year average by the end of the year."

