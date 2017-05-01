NPR's Eyder Peralta Released After Brief Detainment In South Sudan
Authorities in South Sudan detained Eyder Peralta, NPR's correspondent in East Africa, for roughly four days before releasing him Monday morning. Peralta and his South Sudanese assistant were first placed in custody in the city of Juba on Friday, and they were held for three nights.
