Nigeria's leader leaves for London health checks after meeting freed girls

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari met 82 Chibok schoolgirls newly freed from Boko Haram extremists - then made a shock announcement that he was leaving immediately for medical checks in London as fears for his health continue. "We've always made it clear that we will do everything in our power to ensure the freedom & safe return of our daughters" and all captives of Boko Haram, Mr Buhari said on his Twitter account.

