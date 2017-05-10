Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in ...

Nigerian troops battle Boko Haram in Lake Chad area

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Nigerian troops fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad area on Saturday, killing 13 of the Islamic extremists and arresting 10 others, including 6 women believed to have helped smuggle supplies to the insurgents, said an army spokesman. Soldiers of the of 8 Task Force Battalion spent 72 hours clearing the location where the Boko Haram fighters were hiding, said battalion spokesman Col.

