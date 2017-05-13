Nigerian archbishop Filibus elected head of Lutheran church
Archbishop Musa Panti Filibus was elected as head of the Lutheran World Federation on Saturday at an assembly held in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Filibus, 57, is the second church leader from Africa to lead the Lutheran federation since it was founded in 1947.
