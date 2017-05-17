Nigeria: Too soon to close camps for Boko Haram's displaced
This Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows a general view of one of the biggest camp for people displaced by Islamist Extremist in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Camps for thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram will have to stay open beyond the end of this month as Nigeria's military continues to fight the extremists in so-called liberated areas, officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|Tue
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 12
|nopervs allowed
|2
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC