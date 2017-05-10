Nigeria negotiating with Boko Haram for more Chibok releases
A Nigerian minister says the government is negotiating "seriously" for the release of the more than 110 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls still held by Boko Haram extremists. Minister of Women's Affairs and Social Development Aisha Alhassan told reporters on Thursday that "we will not relent until all are back."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|Wed
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC