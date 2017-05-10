Nigeria negotiating with Boko Haram f...

Nigeria negotiating with Boko Haram for more Chibok releases

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A Nigerian minister says the government is negotiating "seriously" for the release of the more than 110 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls still held by Boko Haram extremists. Minister of Women's Affairs and Social Development Aisha Alhassan told reporters on Thursday that "we will not relent until all are back."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding Wed Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC