Nigeria: Musician Dbanj Welcomes Son, Daniel
Music superstar Dbanj and his wife Didi Lineo, have welcomed their first child.Dbanj took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share the first photo of their baby - a son named Daniel Oyebanjo III. According to media reports, Dbanj, an entrepreneur and TV host, is currently in the USA where Didi delivered their baby.
