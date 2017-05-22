New WFP leader calls South Sudan's famine 'deplorable'
The new American director of the World Food Program called the suffering in South Sudan's famine "deplorable" as he visited the country and called on the government to allow aid groups safe access. "We want to feed the hungry children and the innocent civilians," David Beasley told The Associated Press before departing Tuesday for the affected area.
