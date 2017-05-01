Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Li...

Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Liberia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

An unexplained illness has claimed the lives of 12 people in Liberia since April 23, the World Health Organization reported Monday. Twenty-one people have fallen ill, including an unknown number of children, and three remain hospitalized at Francis Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court 8 hr Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot 21 hr Pat Robertson s F... 2
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,705,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC