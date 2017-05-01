Mystery illness claims 12 lives in Liberia
An unexplained illness has claimed the lives of 12 people in Liberia since April 23, the World Health Organization reported Monday. Twenty-one people have fallen ill, including an unknown number of children, and three remain hospitalized at Francis Grant Hospital in Sinoe County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|8 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|21 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|2
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC