Meet the doctors and nurses behind th...

Meet the doctors and nurses behind the fight against starvation in Somaliland

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

The children are at risk of starvation in South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Nigeria. According to Carolyn Miles, the CEO of Save the Children, of the 20 million people at risk of starvation across the four nations, 10 million of them are children younger than 18 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC