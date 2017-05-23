Manchester bomber's brother aware of attack plans, says Libyan security force
The brother of the alleged Manchester bomber had links to the Islamic State group and was aware of his brother's plans, a Libyan security force said. The Special Deterrent anti-terror force said in a statement on its Facebook page that the arrest of Hashim Abedi took place in Tripoli as he was receiving cash transferred from his brother Salman.
