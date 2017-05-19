Lutherans mark 500th anniversary of Reformation in Namibia
Thousands of members of the Lutheran church have gathered at a stadium in Namibia to mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The commemoration occurred Sunday during an assembly of the Lutheran World Federation, which represents tens of millions of people around the world.
