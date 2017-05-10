Libyan coast guard takes 300 rescued ...

Libyan coast guard takes 300 rescued migrants into custody

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Libyan coast guard has taken 300 migrants who were trying to reach Europe illegally by boat into custody, following an altercation with a volunteer rescue vessel. Ayoub Gassim, the spokesman for Libya's navy that is loyal to the EU-backed Tripoli government, says the coast guard rescued the migrants in Libyan territorial waters on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding 21 hr Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC