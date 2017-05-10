Libya says its oil production tops 800,000 barrels per day
Libya's national oil company says oil production in the violence-plagued country has exceeded 800,000 barrels a day for the first time since 2014. NOC said on Wednesday that production could also reach 1,000,000 barrels per day, if contractual issues are resolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|21 hr
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC