Libya says its oil production tops 800,000 barrels per day

Libya's national oil company says oil production in the violence-plagued country has exceeded 800,000 barrels a day for the first time since 2014. NOC said on Wednesday that production could also reach 1,000,000 barrels per day, if contractual issues are resolved.

