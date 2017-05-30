Liberia: 'Democracy Meaningless When the People Are Hungry'

The political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment , Dr. J. Mills Jones has said that democracy as a form of government does not have meaning when those who are governed are hungry. As a result he said Liberians must not choose their leaders out of fear in October elections because they now have the capacity to select new leaders with track record to be able to build a new nation for the betterment of the country and the people.

