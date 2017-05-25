Key dates in Sri Lanka's contribution...

Key dates in Sri Lanka's contributions to UN peacekeeping

Sri Lanka's participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations began while the country was embroiled in a brutal, generation-long civil war. Yet, even as Sri Lanka refused to investigate alleged war crimes by its troops during that conflict, the U.N. continued to deploy thousands of Sri Lankan peacekeepers to guard some of the world's most vulnerable populations.

Chicago, IL

