Kenya: Tuyisenge Rescues Point for Go...

Kenya: Tuyisenge Rescues Point for Gor Mahia

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A share of spoils was the outcome of the SportPesa Premier match between Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia played on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium. Substitute Jacques Tuyisenge came from the bench to cancel out an earlier effort from Dennis Mukaisi for a 1-1 draw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May 27 Torrence 3
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May 2 Parden Pard 3
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr '17 Christardy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Cuba
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,381,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC