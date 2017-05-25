Kenya: Presidential Aspirant Held for Attempted Suicide, Police Say
Police are holding in custody an Independent presidential aspirant Peter Solomon Gichira for allegedly attempting to commit suicide after he was disqualified by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission . Mr Gichira who successfully filed a case in court to nullify some rules set by the IEBC on independent aspirants, tried to jump off the 6th floor of Anniversary Towers on Saturday afternoon.
