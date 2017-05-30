Kenya: President Kenyatta Cleared For Election, Calls for Peace
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Monday listed their achievements over the 49 months they have been in office and said their goals are peace, unity and development as they received the electoral commission's greenlight to seek re-election. The two chose to approach the venue for the presentation of their nomination papers from the east, making stop-overs along the busy Jogoo Road, and after the formal ceremony they attended a rally at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre , where the crowd defied the rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May 27
|Torrence
|3
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|May 18
|Head Rackets
|8
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May 16
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr '17
|Christardy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC