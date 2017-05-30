Kenya: President Kenyatta Cleared For...

Kenya: President Kenyatta Cleared For Election, Calls for Peace

Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Monday listed their achievements over the 49 months they have been in office and said their goals are peace, unity and development as they received the electoral commission's greenlight to seek re-election. The two chose to approach the venue for the presentation of their nomination papers from the east, making stop-overs along the busy Jogoo Road, and after the formal ceremony they attended a rally at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre , where the crowd defied the rain.

