Kenya: President Gets Ready to Present Papers to Election Body

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this morning scheduled to start his journey to City Hall, where he will present his papers as he seeks to be cleared to vie for a second term, at Pipeline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi. Accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, the President will stop at nine points along the route through the populous Eastlands as he heads to the city centre.

Chicago, IL

