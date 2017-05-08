Kenya police: 4 arrested in South Sud...

Kenya police: 4 arrested in South Sudan for going to join IS

14 hrs ago

A Kenya police official says South Sudanese security agents have arrested three Kenyans and a Somali refugee for allegedly attempting to go to Libya to join the Islamic State extremist group. Kenya police spokesman George Kinoti said Tuesday the families of the four men assisted authorities with information that led to their apprehension in South Sudan on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

