Kenya police: 4 arrested in South Sudan for going to join IS
A Kenya police official says South Sudanese security agents have arrested three Kenyans and a Somali refugee for allegedly attempting to go to Libya to join the Islamic State extremist group. Kenya police spokesman George Kinoti said Tuesday the families of the four men assisted authorities with information that led to their apprehension in South Sudan on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May 2
|Parden Pard
|3
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC